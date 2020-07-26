Rwandan Migrant Previously Held and Released Over Nantes Cathedral Fire Admits Arson | 26 July 2020 | A volunteer at Nantes Cathedral has told police that he lit three fires inside the 15th-century building he was entrusted to look after by church authorities. Nantes cathedral was badly damaged in the arson attack on July 18th, with dramatic images and footage showing fire ripping through the west porch and tower of the "Gothic jewel" of the city, which caused serious internal damage and destroyed the organ. An arson investigation was launched almost immediately after the two-hour battle by firefighters to save the building, and shortly afterwards a Rwandan immigrant -- who was a volunteer at the cathedral and had been responsible for locking up the building the night before -- was held and questioned by police. The man was released without charge shortly afterwards.