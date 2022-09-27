Sabotage: The One World Government Is Destroying Energy Infrastructure and Food Supplies By 2nd Smartest Guy in the World | 27 Sept 2022 | The Cabal is doing their utmost to induce mass global food and energy insecurity, and then fold all of these schemes into their all-encompassing and perpetual post-human planetary lockdown in PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE. All evidence now points to breaks in the Nord Stream pipeline being anything but accidental. A "disturbance" more a bombing has caused a massive rupture. Concurrent with PSYOP-UKRAINE-INVASION which induced this fraudulent narrative of energy scarcity in order to exacerbate PSYOP-HYPERINFLATION, there have been statistically impossible bombings, fires and other sabotage to American food processing plants (well over 100 facilities this year and growing)...