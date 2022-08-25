Sabotage suspected as Russia fights wildfires | 25 Aug 2022 | Massive wildfires raging in Russia's Ryazan Region may have been caused by an arsonist bent on sabotage, a Russian minister told media on Thursday. "We see certain elements of sabotage. There are elements of arson at the root of the wildfires," Emergencies Minister Aleksandr Kurenkov has said, as he updated the public on the situation. Russian law enforcement will investigate whether foul play was actually involved, the official added. Ryazan Region, which is located some 150 kilometers southeast of Moscow, has been hit by some of the worst wildfires experienced in recent years. The ministry reported this week that flames had engulfed almost 15,000 hectares (37,000 acres) of forests.