The Same Suspicious SQL Software Discovered in Michigan Dominion Voting Machines Was Found in Pennsylvania Dominion Voting Machines | 13 June 2021 | A recent election assessment conducted in Pennsylvania’s Fulton County and published in February 2021, found the existence of the Microsoft SQL database on the Dominion Voting Machines in the county. According to the Fulton County report, the analysts found "no valid reason" for the software to be installed on the system. They also reported that Dominion failed to fill out the appropriate forms regarding the software. This is the same software Michigan Attorney Matthew Deperno's expert found on the Dominion machines as was demonstrated in Michigan. The software allows anyone with privileges to simply change values in the database directly in order to change the outcome of the election leaving no trace whatsoever.