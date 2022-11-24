San Diego COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate for Students Illegal, State Appeals Court Rules | 23 Nov 2022 | A lower court's ruling striking down San Diego's mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students will remain in effect after a California appeals court slapped down an appeal Nov. 22 lodged by the second-largest local school district in the state. San Diego's school district decided earlier this year to delay the mandate until at least mid-2023. The California Legislature currently requires schoolchildren to be vaccinated for 10 diseases, but COVID-19 is not one of them. The issue in this case was whether a school district can require students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as a condition for both attending in-person classes and participating in extracurricular activities. San Diego Superior Court Judge John Meyer previously found that only the state can implement such a mandate.