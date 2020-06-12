San Diego school teachers offered 'white privilege training' where participants commit to being 'antiracist' | 06 Dec 2020 | San Diego Unified School District is reportedly offering professional development for teachers to undergo "white privilege" training in which they must accept that their supposed unconscious bias is perpetuating racial superstructures. The training documents, obtained by independent journalist Christopher F. Rufo, show training sessions with instructors notifying faculty members they will experience "guilty, anger, apathy [and] closed-mindedness." The teachers undergoing the training must acknowledge that they are living on land -- i.e., the United States -- that was stolen from Native Americans. They are also required to watch clips of Robin DiAngelo, author of the book, "White Fragility," and Ibram X. Kendi, author of the book "How to be an Antiracist."