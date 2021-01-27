San Francisco Board of Education advances plan to rename 44 schools --The resolution was passed nearly unanimously by a vote of 6-1 Tuesday evening. | 27 Jan 2021 | The San Francisco Board of Education will advance a controversial plan to rename 44 schools in the city. On Tuesday evening, the board approved a resolution by a vote of 6-1 to change school names that honored historical figures with direct or broad ties to slavery, oppression, racism or the "subjugation" of human beings. "This is an opportunity for our students to learn about the history of our school's names, including the potential new ones," Board President Gabriela López said in a statement... In addition to former presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, the list includes naturalist John Muir, Spanish priest Junipero Serra, American revolution patriot Paul Revere, composer of the "Star Spangled Banner" Francis Scott Key, and current Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.