San Francisco considers reparations proposal to give $5 million per black person --Progressive city's Board of Supervisors meeting to debate reparations recommendations despite backlash | 14 March 2023 | The Board of Supervisors can vote to adopt all, none, or some of the committee's recommendations and even change them. Tuesday's hearing was originally scheduled for last month but was postponed. An estimated 50,000 black people live in San Francisco, but it's unclear who among them would be eligible for reparations. Under the committee's draft reparations plan, a person must be at least 18 years old and identified as "Black/African American" in public documents for at least 10 years. Eligible people must also meet two of eight other criteria, such as living in San Francisco during a certain time period or descending from someone incarcerated for the police war on drugs [?]. Regardless of what the criteria might ultimately become, several board members have expressed concerns about how large lump-sum payments would impact the city's budget, which is already facing a massive estimated deficit of $728 million.