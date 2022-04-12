San Francisco police defend 'killer robots' plan --Debate on Killer Robots Rages as Robotics Companies Partner with Police and Military | 2 Dec 2022 | Police in San Francisco defended their potential use of killer robots on Thursday, insisting they would be a "last resort" and only for very dangerous situations. Detectives in the California city, where residents complain of a spike in crime, were granted permission this week to deploy machines capable of lethal force. City supervisors said if a high-ranking San Francisco Police Department officer gives the green light, armed robots could be sent in to tackle very violent suspects like mass shooters or suicide bombers... But the reassurances were not enough to assuage fears of a future that resembles the movie "Terminator" or the dystopian tech TV show "Black Mirror." "And when it 'malfunctions' like EVERY computer has done. Who gets held accountable?" wrote @Numbor1dad on Twitter.