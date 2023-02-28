San Francisco reparations panel on how it decided on $5M per black person: 'There wasn't a math formula' [Right, because there's nothing to calculate.] | 28 Feb 2023 | San Francisco's panel on reparations explained on Tuesday how it came to its recent recommendation that qualifying black residents should receive $5 million each. The city's African American Reparations Advisory Committee unveiled its recommendation in January, arguing that the city owed compensation to black residents for decades of discrimination. The committee's chair, consultant Eric McDonnell, now says the $5 million number came as a result of a "journey" rather than a "math formula." "There wasn't a math formula," McDonnell told The Washington Post. While slavery was never legal in San Francisco, reparations activists say the city imposed decades of racist policies that economically harmed Black residents.