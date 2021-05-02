San Francisco School Officials Say Acronyms Are Symptoms of 'White Supremacy' | 04 Feb 2021 | The San Francisco school district's art department removed an acronym from its official name in the name of antiracism. Sam Bass, director of what was previously known as the "Visual and Performing Arts" Department, or VAPA, announced the change this week in a memo explaining that acronyms are "symptoms" of "white supremacy culture." Henceforth, VAPA will be known as the Arts Department. "We are prioritizing antiracist arts instruction in our work," Bass told ABC7 on Monday. "The use of so many acronyms within the educational field often tends to alienate those who may not speak English to understand the acronym," he said, citing a 1999 paper by antiracist education consultant Tema Okun.