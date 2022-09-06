San Francisco voters oust DA Chesa Boudin over soft-on-crime policies | 8 June 2022 | Fed-up San Francisco voters ousted their progressive district attorney on Tuesday in a recall election that rejected his soft-on-crime policies following surges in shameless shoplifting, car break-ins and rampant, open-air drug dealing. The recall effort against Chesa Boudin, a former public defender, was supported by 61% of voters in early returns, according to NBC. Tuesday's recall election, Proposition H on the ballot, could prove a bellwether of voter sentiment across the US, including in New York City, where Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has faced widespread criticism since enacting a slew of progressive policies after taking office in January.