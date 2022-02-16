San Francisco voters recall SFUSD president, two other school board members --The special election was the first recall in San Francisco since 1983. | 16 Feb 2022 | San Francisco residents have recalled three members of the city's school board for what critics called misplaced priorities and putting progressive politics over the needs of children during the pandemic. Voters overwhelmingly approved the recall Tuesday night, according to tallies by the San Francisco Department of Elections. The special election was the first recall in San Francisco since 1983, since a failed attempt to remove then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein.