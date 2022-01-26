OMG: San Jose, California, votes to institute first-in-the-nation gun ownership requirements -- Gun owners must pay a fee and carry liability insurance | 26 Jan 2022 | The San Jose City Council voted Tuesday night to adopt a first-in-the-nation ordinance requiring most gun owners to pay a fee and carry liability insurance. The council split the vote into two parts: the first approving the bulk of the bill, including the insurance provisions and the second approving the fee provisions. The insurance vote passed 10-1 while the fees vote passed 8-3. The ordinance must be approved next month at its final reading in order to take effect in August.