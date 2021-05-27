San Jose shooter was on feds' radar in 2016, questioned about hatred of his job | 27 May 2021 | The suspected gunman who killed eight people and himself Wednesday at a transit rail yard in San Jose, California, was found to have harbored a hatred for his workplace when he was detained by federal officials several years ago. Upon returning from an August 2016 trip to the Philippines, Samuel Cassidy, 57, was found with books about terrorism and notes about how much he hated the Valley Transportation Authority, according to a Department of Homeland Security memo obtained by the Wall Street Journal. Customs and Border Protection officials reportedly found a black memo book "filled with lots of notes about how he hates the VTA." His baggage and electronic media were also inspected, the DHS memo said.