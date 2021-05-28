San Jose shooting leaves 9 dead, deceased suspect identified; victims shot in separate buildings | 27 May 2021 | The eight people initially killed by a gunman at a Northern California rail yard Wednesday morning were shot in two separate buildings before the suspected shooter took his own life, authorities said Wednesday. A ninth victim died in a hospital late Wednesday evening, authorities said. Santa Clara Sheriff Laurie Smith expressed her grief for the families of the victims before praising the quick response of law enforcement officers who went into a Valley Transportation Authority building as the active shooting was happening. She said deputies and San Jose police officers were the first on the scene.