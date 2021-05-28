Sanders, Hawley blast potential $10B carveout for Bezos in Senate bill | 26 May 2021 | Politics made strange bedfellows this week when Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) both blasted a $10 billion amendment to a bill meant to boost American science and technology research -- calling it a gift to Amazon founder [deep-state dirt-bag] Jeff Bezos. The amendment tacked onto the Endless Frontier Act authorizes NASA to spend waste the money over the next five years on its lunar lander program on the condition that the space agency awards a contract to build a second spacecraft -- a deal that would likely go to Bezos's Blue Origin space flight company. Self-described democratic socialist Sanders doubled down on Twitter Wednesday, writing: "Jeff Bezos is the richest guy on the planet. He’s gotten $86 billion richer since the start of the COVID pandemic. Does he really need $10 billion from Congress for space exploration?" Hawley, a persistent critic of Amazon and other big tech companies, also expressed skepticism of [Washington Senator Maria] Cantwell's (D) amendment, asking on Twitter Wednesday: "Why is the Senate preparing to give @amazon’s Jeff Bezos a $10 billion bailout?"