Sarah Palin Advances in Alaska House Special Election, AP Projects | 15 June 2022 | Former Alaska governor and 2008 vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin will advance to the August special general election to fill the at-large House seat of the late Representative Don Young, the Associated Press projected on Wednesday. Palin, who received an early endorsement from former President Trump, finished first in a crowded field of 48 candidates in the special primary election, according to the AP. The primary included candidates from all parties and those with no party affiliation vying to fill the state's only U.S. House seat. Under Alaska's new election system, the top four candidates in the primary are set to advance to a ranked-choice special election on August 16.