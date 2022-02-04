Sarah Palin announces run for U.S. House seat from Alaska | 1 April 2022 | Sarah Palin, the Republican nominee for vice president in 2008, announced her run for Alaska's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday. It would be Palin's first run for public office since serving as John McCain's running mate in a campaign that saw Democrat Barack Obama elected president in November 2008. "America is at a tipping point," Palin said in a statement released on her Twitter account announcing her candidacy. "As I've watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight."