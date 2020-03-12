Sasha Obama TikTok dance video, set to Popp Hunna's 2020 track 'Adderall (Corvette Corvette),' deleted | 02 Dec 2020 | A TikTok dance video of former President Barack Obama’s younger daughter, Sasha, has gone viral across social media platforms. The 15-second video, set to artist Popp Hunna's 2020 track "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)," shows Sasha in front of about seven people, all unmasked and inside what appears to be a kitchen. The group performs a relatively rehearsed-looking dance in the video, which begins with Sasha and her pals singing the word "b--ch." The TikTok video was posted by one of the dancers in the clip, not Sasha, and the original post has since been taken down.