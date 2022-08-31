Satanic Temple to hold back-to-school event at Pennsylvania high school | 25 Aug 2022 | (Dillsburg, PA) On Tuesday, Northern York County School District officials gave the green light for The Satanic Temple (TST) to host an event at Northern High School. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club. "We know people have assumptions about what Satanism is and those assumptions are almost universally wrong," said Lucien Greaves. Greaves is the co-founder of The Satanic Temple, which is based in Massachusetts. The scheduling of the satanic event comes just a few days after Northern York hosted a prayer night by the Christian-affiliated, Dillsburg Community Worship and Prayer. Greaves says congregants of The Satanic Temple should have similar access to school facilities.