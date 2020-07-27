Saudi Arabia, mercenaries have looted 48 million barrels of Yemeni oil - Minister | 26 July 2020 | The Yemeni minister of oil and minerals says Saudi Arabia and its mercenaries have looted some 48 million barrels of Yemen's crude oil over the past few years. Ahmed Daress said Saudi Arabia and its allies stole 18 million barrels only in 2018, and another 29.5 million in 2019, the Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported. Along with the UAE, Saudi Arabia has been waging a destructive war on Yemen to restore former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to power. Daress said the invaders continue to loot Yemen's oil, while the Yemeni people are in dire need of fuel and oil derivatives amid a crippling Saudi blockade.