'Save women's sports' bill passes House with zero votes from Dems, who call it transgender 'bullying' --One Democrat said that even just debating the bill was 'traumatizing' | 20 April 2023 | The House on Thursday passed legislation aimed at preventing biological males from competing as transgender athletes in girls’ and women's sports at schools across the country, after a debate in which several Democrats accused Republicans of "bullying" transgender students by calling up the bill. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act passed in a 219-203 vote Thursday morning -- all the "yes" votes came from Republicans, and all the "no" votes came from Democrats. Republicans defended the bill as an attempt to spare women and girls from having to compete against transgender women and girls -- biological males who can sometimes dominate these sports and prevent some female athletes from making the team... Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., said the bill would make school sports "less safe for women and girls," and argued that even discussing the legislation on the House floor was doing harm to transgender students. "This debate itself has been traumatizing," he asserted.