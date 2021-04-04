Saying 'No' to 'vaccine passports' By The Washington Times | 30 March 2021 | (Opinion) COVID-19 "vaccine passports" will become the next civil-rights crisis of our time. They are un-American, a violation of individual freedom and pose a menacing privacy risk regardless of the entity requiring their use. Any institution pushing these passports as a "good idea" is trying to destroy liberal democracy. People will be confronted with a stark choice: Either get a COVID-19 vaccination and allow the government to collect data on you or be faced with discrimination. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said he would take executive action to stop the use of vaccination passports in his state. "It's completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society," he said.