Scalise demands FBI reopen probe into 2017 baseball shooting | 11 May 2021 | House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) and other Republicans on the field in 2017 when a man opened fire at their practice for the congressional baseball game are asking the FBI to reopen their investigation into the shooting and reevaluate their conclusion the shooter sought "suicide by cop." The determination on the shooting, which left Scalise seriously wounded, spilled into open view when FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared before lawmakers in April, with Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) asking why the shooter's political leanings weren't weighed more heavily. "We fear that the FBI's inability or unwillingness to fully investigate this shooting as a matter of domestic extremism four years ago leaves a blind spot within the Bureau in fully assessing risks we face today," Scalise wrote in a letter alongside Wenstrup and 15 others.