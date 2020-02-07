Scholar forced to resign over study that found police shootings not biased against blacks --Union rep tells College Fix that university should not share data that runs afoul of its support of BLM protests | 30 June 2020 | Michigan State University leaders have successfully pressured Stephen Hsu to resign from his position as vice president of research and innovation after the Graduate Employees Union launched a campaign to oust him from his role. This came after the union, which represents teaching and research assistants, crawled through years of blog posts and interviews Hsu had conducted and criticized him for sharing content on genetic differences among different races. But the main thrust to oust Hsu came because the professor touted Michigan State research that found police are not more likely to shoot African-Americans. The union had taken advantage of a Black Lives Matter-linked #ShutDownStem day on June 10 to help oust him. Hsu stepped down from his vice president role on June 19 after pressure from the union and the president of the university, Samuel Stanley. Hsu will stay on as a physics professor at Michigan State, however.