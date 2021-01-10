School boards group asks Biden to consider labeling opponents 'domestic terrorists' | 30 Sept 2021 | The National School Boards Association has asked Joe Biden to look into slapping a "domestic terrorist" label on "angry" parents and community members who speak their minds at board meetings. 'America's public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat," the group says in its letter to the president. "[As] acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes." The NSBA wants the Gun-Free School Zones Act, the USA PATRIOT Act, the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, the Violent Interference with Federally Protected Rights statute, and the Conspiracy Against Rights statute all invoked to help prevent alleged threats, Education Week reports.