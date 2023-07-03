Schumer Calls on Fox News to Stop Tucker Carlson From Airing More Jan. 6 Footage | 7 March 2023 | The U.S. Senate's top DemocRAT on March 7 called on Fox News to stop host Tucker Carlson from airing additional, never-disclosed footage from Jan. 6, 2021. "I don't think I've ever seen a primetime cable news anchor manipulate his viewers the way Mr. Carlson did last night. I don't think I've ever seen an anchor treat the American people and American democracy with such disdain," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on the Senate floor in Washington. "And he's going to come back tonight with another segment. Fox News should tell him not to." Fox News and Fox Corporation Chairman Rupert Murdoch "must order Tucker Carlson to stop," Schumer added in a written statement. [LOL! Stuff it, traitor!] Carlson on Monday aired footage showing U.S. Capitol Police officers walking around with Jacob Chansley, a Jan. 6 defendant serving time in prison after pleading guilty. Another clip showed Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick inside the Capitol Rotunda after he clashed with people outside the building.