Schumer: 'Nothing is off the table' if GOP moves forward with Ginsburg replacement | 19 Sept 2020 | Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told Democrats on Saturday that "nothing is off the table" if Republicans move forward this year with filling the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death. "Let me be clear: If Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans move forward with this, then nothing is off the table for next year. Nothing is off the table," Schumer told the Senate Democratic caucus, according to a source on the call. The rare Saturday conference call comes as Senate Democrats are trying to strategize ahead of a looming election-year Supreme Court fight sparked by Ginsburg's death, which gives President Trump an opening to put a third justice on the court.