Scientific Journal Paper Suggests Making it a 'Federal Hate Crime' to Criticize Fauci | 3 Aug 2021 | A scientific journal article authored by Professor Peter Hotez, a frequent guest on corporate media networks, called to "extend federal hate-crime protections" for scientists facing criticism from alleged "far-right extremists," including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci. Dr. Hotez, who himself has been funded by Anthony Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1993, offered the robust defense of scientists including Fauci and EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak in a recent paper: "Mounting Antiscience Aggression in the United States." "There is a troubling new expansion of antiscience aggression in the United States. It's arising from far-right extremism," the paper, published in the peer-reviewed Public Library of Science (PLOS) Biology journal, begins.