Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus | 3 Dec 2022 | A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff, who worked for a New York-based non-profit that studied viruses, said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two-plus years ago and blamed authorities for the "biggest U.S. intelligence failure since 9/11," Britain's The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist, said in his new book, The Truth About Wuhan, that the pandemic was the result of the U.S. government's funding of coronaviruses in China.