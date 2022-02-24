Scientists find virus contains tiny chunk of DNA that matches sequence patented by Moderna THREE YEARS before pandemic began --Genetic match discovered in Covid's unique furin cleavage site on spike protein --Matched genetic sequence patented by Moderna for cancer research purposes --Researchers say one in 3trillion chance Covid developed the code naturally | 23 Feb 2022 | Fresh suspicion that Covid may have been tinkered with in a lab emerged today after scientists found genetic material owned by Moderna in the virus's spike protein. They identified a tiny snippet of code that is identical to part of a gene patented by the vaccine maker three years before the pandemic. It was discovered in SARS-CoV-2's unique furin cleavage site, the part that makes it so good at infecting people and separates it from other coronaviruses. The structure has been one of the focal points of debate about the virus's origin, with some scientists claiming it could not have been acquired naturally... They claim there is a one-in-three-trillion chance Moderna's sequence randomly appeared through natural evolution.