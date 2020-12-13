Scientists Propose 'Tattoos' to Solve Vaccination Issues | 24 Jan 2020 | According to Wikipedia, the widespread use of vaccinations has "greatly reduced the incidence of many diseases in numerous geographic regions," a fact most people already know. But tracking who’s received vaccinations and which ones remains a daunting task for medical professionals, especially when it comes to keeping tabs on children. Now, a group of MIT researchers funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation says that invisible tattoos may be the best way to deal with this tracking issue, although there are some ethical concerns with their proposed solution. In a paper recently published in the journal Science Translational Medicine (via Futurism), the group of researchers, led by Kevin J. McHugh et al., says that it is exploring a novel approach for maintaining accurate vaccination records by testing the implantation of "near-infrared quantum dots," or NIR QDs, into pig skin, rat skin, cadaver flesh, and synthetic human skin. NIR QDs are water-soluable, biocompatible fluorescent nanocrystals--with diameters ranging from 2 to 10 nanometers--that emit near-infrared light and are safe for deep tissue insertion.