Scientists race to rescue Western monarch butterflies after 99 percent of species is wiped out | 4 June 2021 | A coalition of conservation groups is working with the state of California in an effort to save the Western monarch butterfly from the brink of extinction. The population of Western monarchs that once migrated to California in the millions has seen a dramatic drop over the past several decades. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the population of Western monarchs has seen a 99 percent decline since the 1980s... In an attempt to save the monarchs, the Rivers Partners group and others are working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to plant more than 30,000 milkweed plants across more than 600 acres of the state with the hopes of bringing the insect’s numbers back, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.