Scott Morrison announces free COVID-19 vaccines for Australians, backtracks on 'mandatory' comments --Prime Minister Scott Morrison has backtracked on comments that a free COVID-19 vaccine would be 'as mandatory as possible' once it's available. | 21 Aug 2020 | Prime Minister Scott Morrison has backtracked on his [insane] comments that a COVID-19 vaccine will be as "mandatory as you can possibly make it" for all Australians once it becomes available. News.com.au revealed Wednesday that the Morrison Government confirmed a landmark agreement with drug giant AstraZeneca to manufacture [a promising coronavirus vaccine] However, he later backtracked on these comments, telling 2GB that the vaccine wouldn't be compulsory. "There's been a bit of an overreaction to any suggestion of this, there will be no compulsory vaccine," he said on Wednesday afternoon. "What we want to achieve is as much vaccination as we possibly can." It came after Industry, Science and Technology Minister Karen Andrews told 2GB that the Prime Minister had made it clear "we are looking at it being a mandatory vaccine".