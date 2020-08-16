Seattle BLM protesters demand white people 'give up' their homes | 14 Aug 2020 | A group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Seattle marched through a residential neighborhood this week demanding that white residents give up their homes, dramatic video shows. Footage of the Wednesday demonstration posted to Twitter shows a crowd of dozens chanting "Black lives matter" before an unidentified man projects his ire toward nearby white residents -- saying they are living in a historically black section of the city as another woman in the crowd yells that they should "give up" their homes, the clip shows... A woman with a megaphone then urges the residents to "give up" their house, the footage shows. "Give black people back their homes!" she yells.