Seattle CHOP barriers being cleared by city crews, cops at scene --Protesters then began to construct a makeshift barricade| 30 June 2020 | Seattle Department of Transportation crews on Tuesday began removing concrete barriers marking the entrance to the area protesters are calling the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP. A crew used heavy machinery to remove the concrete barriers at 10th and East Pine Street. Seattle Police officers were also at the scene to assist crews in case protesters intervened. Protesters almost immediately began to construct a makeshift barricade to take the concrete barrier's place, moving furniture, trash cans and plywood into the road to continue to block traffic into the area.