Seattle commission dismisses complaint about 'Pride' event charging White people 'reparations' fee | 21 June 2021 | The Seattle Human Rights Commission dismissed concerns about a "pride" event that will charge White entrants a "reparations" fee - telling complainants that they should "educate" themselves on the harm they might cause by attending. "We would like to recommend, if possible, that you educate yourself on the harm it may cause Seattle's BIPOC community in your pursuit of a free ticket to an event that is not expressly meant for you and your entertainment," the commission said in a letter to Charlette LeFevre and Philip Lipson of Capitol Hill Pride. LeFevre and Lipson had reportedly argued to the commission that the June 26 event constituted "reverse discrimination in its worse [sic] form."