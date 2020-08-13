'Seattle has made a tragic mistake': Trump reacts to departure of Police Chief Carmen Best --President Trump said during a national press conference Tuesday that it was a shame Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best was leaving. | 11 Aug 2020 | The departure of Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best sent shockwaves through the community and drew the attention of President Trump. Seattle's first Black police chief is leaving the Seattle Police Department (SPD) after 28 years with the force. She served her final two years as Seattle's top cop... President Trump addressed Best's resignation during a press briefing from the White House on Tuesday. He was a vocal critic of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone that resulted in officers evacuating the East Precinct. "I think Seattle has made a tragic mistake," Trump said of Best's departure. He said the federal government would offer all available support to quell violence in cities that have voted to cut police budgets.