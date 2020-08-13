Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best to resign following department cuts | 11 Aug 2020 | Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best will resign after the Seattle City Council voted to slash the department's budget. Carmen Best, the city's first Black police chief, said in a letter to the department that her retirement will be effective Sept. 2 and the mayor has appointed Deputy Chief Adrian Diaz as the interim chief... The council on Monday approved proposals that would reduce the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition.