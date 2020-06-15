Seattle Police Chief: 'We're Not Able to Get to' 911 Calls for 'Rape, Robbery' in Autonomous Zone | 12 June 2020 | The head of the Seattle's Police Department told officers in a video address on Thursday that the decision to abandon the city's Third Precinct to activists was "not my decision," and has prevented the department from responding to emergency calls in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.Police Chief Carmen Best, who joined Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan at a news conference Thursday afternoon, revealed that "ultimately the city had other plans for the building and relented to public pressure." "You should know, leaving the precinct was not my decision," Best told her fellow officers... On Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department said it would try to reopen the East Precinct, and Best was able to visit the location on Thursday. "Our calls for service have more than tripled," she told reporters. "These are responses to emergency calls -- rapes, robberies, and all sorts of violent acts that have been occurring in the area that we're not able to get to."