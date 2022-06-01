Seattle Police Officers Falsified Reports About Proud Boys Moving Toward 'CHOP' - Watchdog | 6 Jan 2022 | Seattle police officers falsified a report of armed Proud Boys members heading toward the autonomous zone in the city in 2020, a watchdog found. The Seattle Police Department abandoned a precinct on June 8, 2020, and activists soon after established an armed protest zone in the area known by some as CHOP. That same day, officers over the radio said armed members of the Proud Boys, a right-wing group that has clashed with members of the far-left Antifa network, were heading towards the area where the autonomous zone cropped up. "We're going to be the one taking my group down around city hall to monitor the group of the Proud Boys gathering right now," one officer told a dispatcher... According to a journalist who was in the autonomous zone, the string of communications prompted many people to go grab firearms and the event transitioned from being peaceful to something entirely different. However, video footage from the scene showed at least some individuals already armed. Interviewed by the Seattle Office Police Accountability, the officer credited with coming up with the effort said officers put forth "misinformation" because they knew they would be overheard.