Seattle rioters seen damaging, looting stores; 2 arrests, 12 cops injured --Police were blocking off entrances to Interstate 5 so protesters could not enter, according to local media | 19 July 2020 | At least two people were arrested in Seattle and a dozen police officers were injured -- including one who was hospitalized -- Sunday after a march through downtown devolved into property damage and looting, police say. Police said the demonstrators had broken out several windows of the East Precinct, then threw a device into the lobby that ignited a small fire. The fire was later extinguished and no injuries were reported, police said.