Seattle vaccine mandate could jeopardize public safety as hundreds of police officers face possible termination | 11 Oct 2021 | Seattle, the liberal city that still pursues defunding police, could lose a significant portion of its police force this month as officers who refuse to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate risk termination. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) announced in August that all Seattle city employees would be required to be fully vaccinated. To comply with Durkan's order, city employees, including Seattle police officers, are required to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination or their exemption from the mandate by Oct. 18. Personnel who fail to provide proof of either risk being fired. The mandate has put the Seattle Police Department in a bind because, according to KCPQ-TV, 292 sworn personnel have yet to submit proof of vaccination. To compound problems, Seattle PD spokesperson Sgt. Randy Huserik told KCPQ that an additional 111 officers were awaiting decision on exemption requests.