Second California patient dies soon after COVID-19 vaccination, investigations underway | 27 Jan 2021 | The widow of a California health care worker who died after receiving the second dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine says her late husband "believed in vaccines." X-ray technician Tim Zook's health went into a sharp decline after receiving the second shot and he was eventually transferred to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center where he died Jan. 9. An investigation was underway into Zook's death after he allegedly developed an onslaught of medical issues following the second dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The Orange County Coroner confirmed it was investigating Zook's death in a statement emailed to Fox News.