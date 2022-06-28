Second Pfizer Jab Taken After Shorter Interval May Have Higher Myocarditis, Pericarditis Risk, Doctor Says | 22 June 2022 | An 11-year-old Hong Kong girl vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had symptoms of myocarditis. Since then, the Hong Kong Centre for Health Protection extended the interval between the first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from three to eight weeks for people between 18 and 59. Dr. Edmund Lam Wing-wo, a member of the Scientific Committee on Vaccine Preventable Diseases, responded on a radio program on June 20, 2022, that the World Health Organisation announced in January 2022 their recommendation for an 8-week interval between the first two doses. Studies have also shown that the risk of myocarditis or pericarditis caused by a longer interval could be lower. But due to the severe pandemic situation in Hong Kong during January, when all citizens were in urgent need of injections [well, to be completely fair and honest, no one "needs" a useless and possibly deadly injection], they decided not to follow the WHO guidelines.