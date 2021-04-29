Secrecy Surrounds Solitary Confinement of Two Men Arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol Breach | 29 April 2021 | Julian Khater of Pennsylvania and George Tanios of West Virginia are being held without bail by the federal government in a District of Columbia Department of Corrections (DOC) restrictive housing facility. "Restrictive housing" is another way of saying "solitary confinement." Khater and Tanios are restricted to their cells for all but one hour of each day, which is their only opportunity for physical exercise, talking with other inmates, or conferring with their attorneys. According to Politico, the plight of the men is shared by "dozens" of Jan. 6 detainees who also are being held in restrictive housing.