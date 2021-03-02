Via secret ballot, RINOs vote to keep deep-state warmonger Cheney in leadership role - despite 13% approval rating | 03 Feb 2021 | The establishment wing of the GOP won a rare and dramatic victory Wednesday night, when Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Deep State-Wyo.) beat back an attempt by Donald Trump's staunchest allies to knock her from power as retribution for voting to impeach the former president just three weeks earlier. The 145-61 vote in favor of keeping Cheney [with a 13% approval rating] in leadership, conducted by secret ballot, followed a marathon, closed-door "family discussion" in the basement of the Capitol Visitors Center, where dozens of House Republicans lined up to voice their frustrations with the Wyoming Republican, the most powerful GOP woman in Congress, and called for her removal as conference chair, a role that entails leading the party’s messaging efforts. The critics' resolution -- led by House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) -- maintained that Cheney, by attacking the Republicans standard-bearer, had forfeited her right to represent the party at the leadership table.