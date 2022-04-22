Secret Recording: Kevin McCarthy Told Liz Cheney He Would Tell Trump to Resign in Shocking Leaked Audio | 21 April 2022 | In a leaked recording of Kevin McCarthy on a call with Liz Cheney and other House Republicans, the Minority Leader told Cheney that he would counsel Trump to resign back on January 10, 2021. "I think [impeachment resolutions] will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign," McCarthy said he would tell Trump before further adding, "what he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that and nobody should defend it." Liz Cheney had pressed McCarthy about whether Trump could possibly choose to resign on his own... McCarthy then admitted that this was a topic he has "had a few discussions" about with others. "My gut tells me no," he said. [Traitor McCarthy needs to resign along with traitor McConnell.]