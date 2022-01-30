Secret report finds flaw in Georgia voting system, but state in the dark --George uses Dominion Voting Systems equipment [No surprises here.] | 26 Jan 2022 | A judge is considering releasing a redacted version of the report based on requests in court Thursday from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and plaintiffs in an election security lawsuit. A confidential report alleges that hackers could flip votes if they gained access to Georgia's touchscreens, drawing interest from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Louisiana election officials and Fox News. One key agency hasn't asked the court to disclose the report: the Georgia Secretary of State's office. There's no sign that state election officials have done anything about the vulnerability, a potential flaw dangerous enough to be kept under seal, labeled in court as "attorneys' eyes only" six months ago. Georgia election officials won't say what actions they've taken, if any, to improve security or detect tampering.